108 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are 38 new COVID-19 cases and one more death reported in Jefferson County Sunday. The totals there rises to 3,587 and 25 respectively.
There are 690 active cases, and 2,872 have recovered.
Currently, there are 27 hospitalizations, 19 are in nursing homes and 1 is in assisted living.
Right now, there are 643 in mandatory isolation with another 1,337 in mandatory quarantine. An additional 356 are in precautionary quarantine due to travel. 338 of those are domestic travelers while 18 travelled internationally.
46,273 tests have been administered so far, 42,686 of those tests have come back negative.
Lewis County reports 19 new cases and one additional death due to the virus. Those totals climb to 1,269 and 18 respectively.
230 cases are active and 1,021 have recovered.
There are 22 currently being hospitalized.
230 are in isolation with another 738 in quarantine.
So far, 24,273 tests have been administered in the county with 23,004 of those coming back negative.
St. Lawrence County reports 51 new cases Sunday, bringing the total cases to 3,790.
There are currently 38 hospitalizations.
The remaining metrics as well as the maps will be updated on Tuesday, January 19th.
There will not be an update on Monday, January 18th due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The update provided on Tuesday, January 19th will include both Monday’s and Tuesday’s numbers.
Officials ask you to pay attention to how you are feeling and monitor any symptoms you may have. They also say that COVID-19 symptoms can take 2 - 14 days to appear after exposure and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you feel you may have been exposed or are showing symptoms, you can find COVID-19 testing sites at the Jefferson County Public Health website, in St. Lawrence County at:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
And in Lewis County by calling Lewis County Public Health at (315) 376-5453 or at Lewis County Health System’s drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 AM - 1 PM.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.