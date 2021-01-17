Sunday Sports: Clarkson denies SLU hockey a weekend sweep

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Game 2 of the Route 11 rivalry took place Sunday afternoon at Appleton Arena in Canton, where the Skating Saints of St. Lawrence hosted the Clarkson Golden Knights.
The Skating Saints were looking for the weekend sweep after defeating the Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime on Friday night at Cheel Arena.
The Saints go on a power play with less than 2 seconds left in the first period and score off the faceoff when Nicholas Trela dents the back of the net. Score: 1-0 St. Lawrence after 1 period.
The Saints lead doesn’t last for long, off the opening faceoff of the 2nd period, Zach Tsekos rips yarn for the Golden Knights, tying the game at 1 after 2 periods.
Early in the 3rd, the Golden Knights take the lead. It’s Luke Mobley stuffing the rebound home in front to put the Golden Knights on top 2-1.
The Golden Knights now 8-6-1 on season. The Saints fall to 3-2-2 on the season.
