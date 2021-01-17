Vice President Pence visits Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - “We are proud of you all.”
That was the message from U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during his visit to Fort Drum Sunday.
During the last few days of his term in office, Pence was on the local post to thank soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division and their families for their service.
Many of those soldiers -- members of the 1st Brigade Combat Team -- have recently returned from Afghanistan.
Pence noted that members of the 10th Mountain Division were the first regular service members deployed to Afghanistan in the wake of 9/11.
He also said that soon soldiers of the 10th may be the last regular service members deployed to that country.
Pence also noted the division’s importance for the future.
“The 10th Mountain Division, in particular, will be the vanguard in the years ahead to ensure that no nation will ever again become a safe haven be evil that can threaten our people or the wider world.” The vice president said.
“We’re all counting on you,” he said, “because we know we can.”
Also speaking were acting Fort Drum senior commander Brig. Gen. Brett Funck, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, and Pence’s wife Karen.
The Pences visited Naval Air Station Lemoore in California on Saturday.
There, he touted the Trump administration’s support of the military, a theme he and Stefanik repeated on Sunday.
“We’ve restored the arsenal of democracy and enacted the largest increase in our national defense since the days of Ronald Reagan,” Pence said Sunday.
Pence said none of the administration’s accomplishment to improve the nation’s military standing “would have been possible without the support of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik,” who serves on the House of Representative’s Armed Services Committee.
“Our military is now better equipped, better supplied, better trained than ever before,” he said.
In introducing Pence, Stefanik called him a “humble and strong leader, a man of sterling character.”
