COVID update: 1 new death, 79 new cases in Jefferson, Lewis counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One new COVID-19 death and another 79 positive cases were reported Monday in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 1 new COVID death Monday. Since the pandemic began, 26 people have died from the coronavirus.
There were 58 new cases to report in Monday, bringing the total number to 3,645 to date.
Twenty-eight people are hospitalized; 581 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,301 are in mandatory quarantine.
County leaders don’t think the number of hospitalizations is going to get better anytime soon.
“We have not turned the corner on this - on this at all. If anything, we may be staying steady at this point, but we have not turned the corner,” said Scott Gray, Jefferson County Board of Legislators chairman.
Samaritan Medical Center said it had 21 COVID patients Monday. That’s down from a record 28 last week.
Meanwhile, the county says 2,990 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 21 new cases Monday.
The county has had a total of 1,290 cases since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said Monday that 22 people are hospitalized and 230 are in isolation.
Another 841 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 18 people have died from COVID, while 1,042 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County did not provide an update on Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
