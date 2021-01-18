Evangeline C. “Vannie” Hayes, 92, of Clayton

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no services at this time. A memorial service and burial in Depauville Cemetery will take place in the spring. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Vannie’s name may be made to either TIERS, PO Box 524, Clayton, NY 13624 or Assoc. for the Blind and Visually Impaired of NNY, 131 Washington St. #300, Watertown, N 13601.