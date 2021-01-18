Evangeline C. “Vannie” Hayes, 92, of Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Evangeline C. “Vannie” Hayes, 92, Clayton passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Samaritan Summit Village where she had resided for four years.
She was born in Watertown on February 2, 1928, daughter of Joseph and Jessie Schafer Mexdorf and she attended Clayton High School. A marriage to Kenneth F. Hayes ended in divorce. Vannie was a waitress for local restaurants, including The Driftwood and Yazell’s. She then was a clerk at B & D Convenience Store for 27 years. She was of the Methodist faith.
She is survived by her son Larry F. Hayes and wife Janet, LaFargeville; daughter Sharon A. Booth and husband Larry, Philadelphia and FL; two grandchildren, Tami Hull and Jeffery Booth; six great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents, Vannie was predeceased by three sisters, her twin Irene M. Haller, Doris P. Swallia, and Katherine Mexdorf.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no services at this time. A memorial service and burial in Depauville Cemetery will take place in the spring. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Vannie’s name may be made to either TIERS, PO Box 524, Clayton, NY 13624 or Assoc. for the Blind and Visually Impaired of NNY, 131 Washington St. #300, Watertown, N 13601.
