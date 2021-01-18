Father, daughter reported missing in Ogdensburg area

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding two people missing since Friday.
Deputies say a search was underway Monday for David Redmond Jr. and his 13-year-old daughter, Larissa Redmond.
The search is centering on the Tallman Road area of Lisbon. Helicopters and drones will be deployed, along with searchers on the ground.
The two were last seen on snowmobile in Ogdensburg when they stopped at a relative’s house to pick up a pair of boots.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 315-379-2222 or the Ogdensburg Police Department at 315-393-1551.
