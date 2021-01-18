First dose COVID vaccinations canceled at Lowville Fire Hall

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - All first dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments through Lewis County General Hospital at the Lowville Village Fire Hall from January 24 through February 10 are canceled.
Lewis County Health System said Monday it has no vaccine for first dose appointments at this time and there was a technology breakdown in the online registration process for the vaccination sign-up.
Officials said they’ll try to contact affected people by phone and email.
People who are affected are asked to reschedule their first dose appointment through the state regional vaccination hubs as the vaccine becomes available. Click on the following link for more information: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/
The notice only pertains to first dose appointments. People are told to ignore online appointment confirmations they may have received from CDMS Registration for the New York State Department of Health, Hospital/FQHC Appointment Scheduling COVID-19 at the Lowville Village Fire Hall between January 24 through February 10 to be administered by Lewis County General Hospital.
As soon as the first dose vaccine is available through Lewis County General Hospital, officials will make the information available through social media platforms and news organizations.
The second dose COVID-19 vaccinations through Lewis County General Hospital scheduled for the Lowville Village Fire Hall from January 24 through February 10 are confirmed.
People who show up for the first dose will be turned away.
