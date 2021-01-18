Lawmaker questions whether colleague should vote on selling Watertown’s heavy rescue truck

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown lawmakers will vote on 2 items Tuesday night dealing with the fire department.
One decides if the city should sell its heavy rescue truck, which was recently taken off the road after a 4 to 1 vote.
Now the mayor wants to get money for it instead of having it sit around, calling the truck surplus equipment.
Council Member Lisa Ruggiero objected to the taking the truck off the road and now questions if Jesse Roshia should get to vote because he’s stepping down January 31 as a council member and moving to Syracuse.
“If he has moved, then I don’t think he should be voting on anything tonight. But if he is still living on Francis Street, then he has the right to be at the meeting,” said Ruggiero.
Roshia says he is still lives in the city and plans to vote Tuesday. He says it’s his obligation to serve the taxpayers who elected him until he is no longer able to do so.
The other issue council will vote on is how often city firefighters respond to EMS (Emergency Medical Services) calls.
