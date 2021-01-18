A little snow today, lake effect tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Snow will fall across much of the north country on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but it’s not likely to amount to much.
The same can’t be said for Tuesday.
Light snow will fall across the area Monday. Most places will probably get a dusting to half an inch before it ends by afternoon.
It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-20s
Temperatures dip into the mid-teens overnight.
There’s a winter storm watch for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
The hardest-hit areas – mostly likely on the Tug Hill – could see 7 inches or so.
Places outside the lake effect bands could see a dusting to a couple inches.
Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 20s.
It will be 20 and partly sunny on Wednesday.
There’s a 70 percent chance of snow on Thursday and a 30 percent chance on Friday. Highs will be in the low 30 both days.
It will be in the upper teens and mostly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday.
