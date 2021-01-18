Marie J. Greene, 100, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marie J. Greene, age 100, formerly of Brighton Street, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2021 at Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
There will be no public calling hours at this time, a funeral service for Marie will be held in the spring with interment in Calvary Cemetery, Massena at the convenience of the family.
The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
Marie was born on August 30, 1920 to the late Frank and Mabel (LaRue) White in Massena, NY.
Marie attended Massena Schools and graduated from Massena High School.
She married Ted Greene on July 1, 1942 at the Church of the Sacred Heart with the Rev. Gerald Kellogg presiding.
Marie is survived by her loving children Ann Greene of Massena, NY, John and wife Brenda Greene of Louisville, NY and Mary Jane Williams of Potsdam, NY. She is also survived by her caring grandchildren Alison Greene of Potsdam, NY and Ellen Greene of New York City along with two sister in-laws; Carroll White of Massena, NY and Rita Wright of Massena, NY along with several nieces and nephews and close friends.
In addition to her parents, Marie was predeceased by her brothers Bernard, G. Laurence, Carl (Rita), Earl (Lois), Harold, Hubert and Robert White and sisters Frances (Stanley) Dunn, Irene (Ivan) Power and Barbara (Sterling)Brownell along with her husband Ted in 2003, and a son in-law David Williams in 2018.
