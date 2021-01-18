Mary M. Krahn, 89, formerly of Clayton & Watertown

Mrs. Krahn was born August 28, 1931, in Goshen, NY, the daughter of Charles and Hazel Mott Milligan. She graduated from Maybrook High School in 1948. She was a secretary for IBM before marrying Arthur W. Krahn September 23, 1951 at Christ Lutheran Church in Newburgh, NY. Mr. Krahn died February 19, 2015. The couple operated a family dairy farm in Rock Tavern until 1973, and then moved to Mountainville, NY. Mrs. Krahn was a secretary for Washingtonville Central School from 1965 until her retirement in 1987, when she and her husband moved to Clayton to be near their family.