More from Vice President Pence’s visit and soldiers’ reaction

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - In his waning days in office, Vice President Mike Pence stopped at Fort Drum to celebrate the soldiers who defend our country.
“It is such an honor to be with you, here I go, for our very last trip as Vice President and Second Lady of the United States,” said Karen Pence, the Second Lady of the United States.
Vice President Pence was greeted with pomp and circumstance as he took the stage at Fort Drum on the Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield to a crowd of around 150 people.
He took time to thank the soldiers who fight for the United States.
“After traveling across this country over the past four years, I can assure all of you in uniform, the American people are more grateful for your service than you will ever know. I hear it all the time. You come from the rest of us. The people of this country know, you’re the best of us,” said Mike Pence.
Soldiers in the crowd were thankful the Vice President took the time to speak to them.
“I’m just really excited to be here. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for someone like me,” said Spc. Ethan Cooper who attended the address.
“Definitely feels like an honor. He’s a very busy man, I know. So, for him to take time to take time to come down here and actually talk to us in person? It’s pretty awesome,” said Sgt. Joseph Webb.
Vice President Pence used his time at the podium to also tout the work the Trump Administration did for the U.S. military.
“We’ve rebuilt our military. We’ve restored the arsenal of democracy and enacted the largest increases in our national defense since the days of Ronald Reagan,” said Pence.
North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik also addressed the crowd. Before the event, she called it an honor to welcome Vice President Pence to her district.
“A humble and strong leader. A man of sterling character. And a dedicated patriot, and true public servant. I am proud to call him a friend,” said Stefanik about Vice President Pence.
And as Pence’s time in office draws closer to an end, the Vice President had parting words for the soldiers he honored Sunday:
“Allow me to thank you for the privilege of service as your Vice President. It’s been the greatest honor of my life. And it’s been a special privilege to serve all of you.”
