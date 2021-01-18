Sandra “Sandy” K. Dupuis, 61, of Massena

Surviving Sandra is her husband Jim Dupuis as well as three children; Amanda Kemison, Kimberly Kemison and Edward Jr. of Massena, NY. Three brothers, Randy Legault of Zephyrhills, FL, Larry Legault and Molly Griffin; and Mike and Tracie Legault both of Louisville NY. Grandchildren, Jacob of Phoenix, AZ; Lilly of Utica, NY, Quinnton and Tatum both of Massena, and a grandchild due in July 2021. Sandy is also survived by several nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins, also her two rescue dogs, Prissy and Bear. She was predeceased by her sister Sharon Legault in August 2010 and her father Raymond in March 2017.