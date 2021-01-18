Sandra “Sandy” K. Dupuis, 61, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sandra “Sandy” K. Dupuis, age 61 passed away Saturday afternoon, January 16, 2021 at Rochester General Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday January 23, 2021 at 10:00am at St. Lawrence Church in Louisville with Rev. Scott Belina presiding. Burial will take place in St Lawrence Cemetery at the family’s convenience. Face coverings and social distancing will be practiced.
Sandy was born on April 16, 1959 in Louisville, NY to Raymond and Joyce (Girard) Legault. She was a graduate of Massena Central School. She was employed by Spanky’s Diner for 32 years as a waitress, she later went to work for St. Lawrence County ARC until she became ill.
Surviving Sandra is her husband Jim Dupuis as well as three children; Amanda Kemison, Kimberly Kemison and Edward Jr. of Massena, NY. Three brothers, Randy Legault of Zephyrhills, FL, Larry Legault and Molly Griffin; and Mike and Tracie Legault both of Louisville NY. Grandchildren, Jacob of Phoenix, AZ; Lilly of Utica, NY, Quinnton and Tatum both of Massena, and a grandchild due in July 2021. Sandy is also survived by several nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins, also her two rescue dogs, Prissy and Bear. She was predeceased by her sister Sharon Legault in August 2010 and her father Raymond in March 2017.
Sandra enjoyed camping as well as gardening. She would also tend to all the family graves.
Sandra was a very loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Massena Humane Society; 177 Massena South Racquette River Rd, Massena, NY 13662 or to the American Cancer Society; P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care of Phillips Memorial Home of Massena NY. Family and friends are encourage to share memories and online condolences of Sandra by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.