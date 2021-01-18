Troopers seek help finding former north country man

RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police are looking for a former north country resident who was last seen walking away from his disabled vehicle in the town of Rutland.
Troopers say 43-year-old Matthew Vargulick, who lives in Pittsford, N.Y. but grew up in the West Carthage area, was last seen on State Route 126 near County Route 49 (Rutland Hollow Road) on Sunday at 12:30 a.m.
Vargulick is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information can contact state police at 315-366-6000.
