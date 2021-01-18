Your Turn: feedback on vaccine shipment, impeachment & Cuomo’s internet plan

WWNY Your Turn: feedback on vaccine shipment, impeachment & Cuomo’s internet plan
By Diane Rutherford | January 18, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST - Updated January 18 at 9:41 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County was expecting 600 COVID vaccine doses from the state last week. It wound up getting nothing:

Is this really surprising?? The north country isn’t exactly a top priority for our state government.

Miranda Lehman

Government and healthcare don’t mix.

Vicki Booser-Coughlin

Donald Trump became the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was among those who voted against the impeachment:

Thank you, Elise, for staying on the right side of history and defending a good president!

Patrick Crump

Elise is a seditionist and insurrectionist. She needs to resign or be expelled from Congress.

Storm Cilley

Governor Cuomo wants to require all providers of high-speed internet to offer the service to low-income households for $15 per month:

What that really means is the rest of us will be paying.

Michael Wearne

This is necessary to ensure children are able to attend their remote classrooms.

Michelle Hayden

How about we first ensure that all areas have access to this service?

Amber Merry

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.