Arts All-Star: Hannah Hotaling

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWNY) - For Hannah Hotaling, art is like an escape from everything.
“I put on headphones and I can just relax and forget about everything that’s going on.” She said, “and I just draw.”
The Edwards-Knox artist is the 7 News Arts All-Star for January 18, 2021.
She says she’s not sure of her college plans yet, but she would like art to be involved somehow “and I definitely want to work with different people.”
