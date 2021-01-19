Teen’s body found in Black Lake, search continues for her father

BLACK LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The body of 13 year old Larissa Redmond was located in Black Lake Tuesday afternoon, according to St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean O’Brien.
Search teams had been scouring the area for the teen and her 37 year old father, David Redmond, since Monday.
The search for David Redmond continues.
Tina Kelly, Larissa Redmond’s grandmother, was among family members who gathered at the search site earlier in the day Tuesday. She spoke of her granddaughter, saying, “Sassy was a very brilliant and energetic young girl, who had, who still has, a whole life ahead of her.”
The family said they would like prayers for their loved ones.
Larissa and David Redmond were last seen snowmobiling last Friday.
There were four airboats breaking up ice and searching just northeast of the end of Stone Church Road Tuesday morning.
There was at least one drone overhead and the state police air boat was using sonar.
Local fire and rescue teams with divers came from as far away as Hogansburg.
“Black Lake is known after its name. It’s dark. There’s about a foot-and-a-half of visibility, with a weedy bottom,” said Matthew Denner, St. Lawrence County Emergency Services director.
There are new details on how the search for Redmond, his daughter, and their snowmobile led to the lake.
Sheriff’s deputies located snowmobile tracks Monday afternoon matching the one they were riding.
The tracks led them to an ice shelf that extended into the lake. Beyond that was all open water over the weekend.
The snowmobile helmets the two were wearing were located about three-quarters of a mile northeast of where authorities were searching Tuesday.
Deputies said the helmets may have been blown there in rough waters on the lake Saturday.
