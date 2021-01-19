Cedric R. Sherwood, 85, of Boonville

Cedric was born on October 20, 1935 in Boonville, a son of the late Roy and Florence Skjellerup Sherwood. He attended country school on the Egypt Road in Boonville and graduated from Boonville Central School. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany, while there, he met his wife, Erna Renner and they were married on October 22, 1957. The couple made their home in Boonville for 61 years. Mrs. Sherwood passed away on October 25, 2020. Cedric worked as Chief Engineer for Foster Paper Company for 22 years and then as Chief Engineer at the steam plant for Rome Cable in Rome, NY for 19 years, retiring in 2004.