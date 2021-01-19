Carthage, West Carthage residents told to shelter in place due to chemical fire

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Residents who live in the villages of Carthage and West Carthage are being told to shelter in place due to a chemical fire in a building on Tannery Island.
Carthage Fire Chief Brian Draper told 7 News an unknown liquid chemical is burning inside the old Island Paper Company.
He said Jefferson County’s hazardous materials team and the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s spill response team are on the scene.
According to Draper, firefighters have had to hold off on battling the blaze until they know what type of chemical they’re dealing with.
“We’ve noticed in three hours the wind has been shifting in every direction and we’re asking for all people to shelter inside their homes in the two villages. We’re trying to figure out the exact chemical is that is burning and then we’ll go from there, and we’re also looking at possible evacuations,” said Draper.
7 News has been told a team from Syracuse is on the way to the scene to help determine what the chemical or chemicals are.
Residents living within a 5-mile radius of the paper mill site are asked to avoid going outdoors and shelter in their homes with the windows shut to avoid breathing in fumes from the fire.
A portion of North Mechanic Street is closed.
West Carthage and Natural Bridge firefighters are also on the scene.
We’ll update this story when we get more information.
