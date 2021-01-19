Clarkson ladies fall to Colgate on the ice

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a battle of two ranked teams in women’s college hockey Monday night.
Number 10 Clarkson hosted number 5 Colgate in ECAC play.
In the first period, Caitrin Lonergen connects on the rebound, putting Clarkson on top 1-0.
Colgate ties it up. Danielle Serdachny lights the lamp on the power play, tying the game at 1.
The Red Raiders then go on top. Malia Schnieder goes top shelf, putting Colgate on top 2 to 1.
Colgate goes on to beat Clarkson 3-1.
