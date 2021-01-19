COVID claims another 9 lives, infects 177 more people in tri-county region

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nine new COVID-19 deaths and another 177 positive cases were reported Tuesday in the tri-county region.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Tuesday that 60 people have died from COVID-19 - that’s 5 new deaths since public health’s last report last Friday.
Officials also said 82 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 3,944.
Officials said 1,113 cases are active and 39 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 2,792 cases have been released from isolation.
Jefferson County
Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Jefferson County. Since the pandemic began, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 28 people in the county.
There were 59 new cases to report Tuesday.
Twenty-seven people are hospitalized; 562 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,377 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 3,704 positive cases.
The county says 3,067 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 2 more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 20.
There were 36 new cases to report Tuesday.
The county has had a total of 1,326 cases since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said Tuesday that 24 people are hospitalized and 235 are in isolation.
Another 624 people are under quarantine.
The county says 1,071 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
