WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dolores A. McLaughlin, 90, of Watertown, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2021 at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence at Ellis Farm.
Born on April 26, 1930 in Molleystown, PA, daughter of Harry and Ada (Bohr) Boyer, she graduated in 1947 from Cornwall High School in Cornwall, PA. Following school, she married Carl McLaughlin on November 13, 1947 in Orlando, FL.
The couple resided in Lebanon, PA, where her husband worked for Bethlehem Steel Co. until 1957. In the spring of 1957, they moved to Buffalo, NY, where he was employed by Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. In 1961, he was transferred to the Watertown and Beaver River area before retiring in 1986.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband Carl McLaughlin, who passed away September 26, 2009. Dolores also had two brothers, Harry and Lamar Boyer, who passed away before her.
Dolores was a homemaker. She loved to cook and bake, she was an enthusiastic card player, and she particularly loved their years living on the Beaver River and the surrounding community. Though she lived in New York state for most of her adult life, she never forgot her Pennsylvania roots. She loved to travel back to Pennsylvania anytime the opportunity was given. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their hockey games, swim meets, plays, and concerts.
Dolores cherished time spent with her family and in recent years her great-grandchildren were a special joy for her. She loved all animals and looked forward to her daily visits with a special dog named Bailey.
Among her survivors are two sons and their wives, Carl and Weslie McLaughlin, Watertown and their two children, and Thomas and Gayle McLaughlin, Scotia, NY and their four children. Granddaughter Katherine (Fred) Akasha and their three children, Zachary, Reid, and Morgan, and grandson Christopher McLaughlin and his partner Amanda Blinebry were an important part of her life. Dolores is also survived by her sisters-in-law Alice Boyer and Sue Boyer and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family in the spring. Burial will be at Outwood Lutheran Cemetery in Pine Grove, PA.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or the animal charity of your choice.
