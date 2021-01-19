Donald F. Pfister, 85, of Watertown

Donald entered the US Air Force on February 25, 1954 and served in Vietnam. He received multiple awards including the Air Force Longevity Service Award, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Republican of Vietnam Campaign Medal. He received the Air Force Commendation Medal with a Second Oak Cluster, while assigned to the 58th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at McGuire Air Force Base, NJ. During this period Sergeant Pfister’s outstanding professional skill, knowledge, and leadership aided immeasurably in identifying problem areas in the field of aeromedical evacuation, and in developing and implementing solutions capable of solving these problems. The distinctive accomplishments of Sergeant Pfister culminate a distinguished career in the service of his country, and reflect credit upon himself and the United States Air Force. He was honorably discharged as a Technical Sergeant on April 30, 1975.