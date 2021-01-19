Donald F. Pfister, 85, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Donald F. Pfister, 85, of 143 Coleman Ave., Watertown, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home.
He was born on March 6, 1935 in Adams, NY, son of John and Ann (Hodkinson) Pfister. He graduated from Watertown High School.
Donald entered the US Air Force on February 25, 1954 and served in Vietnam. He received multiple awards including the Air Force Longevity Service Award, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Republican of Vietnam Campaign Medal. He received the Air Force Commendation Medal with a Second Oak Cluster, while assigned to the 58th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at McGuire Air Force Base, NJ. During this period Sergeant Pfister’s outstanding professional skill, knowledge, and leadership aided immeasurably in identifying problem areas in the field of aeromedical evacuation, and in developing and implementing solutions capable of solving these problems. The distinctive accomplishments of Sergeant Pfister culminate a distinguished career in the service of his country, and reflect credit upon himself and the United States Air Force. He was honorably discharged as a Technical Sergeant on April 30, 1975.
Following his retirement from the US Air Force he became a security guard for HSBC Bank in Watertown for several years.
Donald was a member of the Watertown VFW and Eagles Club.
He enjoyed watching baseball, football and NASCAR. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and Dallas Cowboys fan, most of all he enjoyed spending time with his friends at the VFW and catching up with his Air Force buddies.
He is survived by his great niece and her husband, Lisa G. and Ralph Grieco, Watertown, a great great niece, Ashlyn Grieco and her son, Lucas, and many more nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and extended family.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was Donald’s wish to be cremated. There will be no calling hours or funeral service at this time. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made to the Watertown VFW 231 Bellew Ave, Watertown, NY 13601.
