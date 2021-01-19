Ellen R. Johnson, 89, formerly of Theresa and Alexandria Bay

Following graduation, she worked in an abstract office in Watkins Glen as a secretary, later working for a law firm in Providence, RI, as a typist and at LaFave, White & McGivern land surveyors, Theresa, NY, as a secretary. She was also a secretary for Jefferson County Dept. of Social Services, Watertown, NY and for Jreck Subs, Alexandria Bay, owned by her son David, for a short time.