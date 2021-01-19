CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ellen R. Johnson, 89, formerly of Theresa and Alexandria Bay, passed away, Sunday, January 17, 2021 at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care, Canton, NY.
Born on February 24, 1931 in Montour Falls, NY to Frank H. and Bertha B. Holly Miller, she graduated from Watkins Glen High School in 1948 and had attended Providence Bible Institute, Providence, RI.
Following graduation, she worked in an abstract office in Watkins Glen as a secretary, later working for a law firm in Providence, RI, as a typist and at LaFave, White & McGivern land surveyors, Theresa, NY, as a secretary. She was also a secretary for Jefferson County Dept. of Social Services, Watertown, NY and for Jreck Subs, Alexandria Bay, owned by her son David, for a short time.
She married Rev. Roy C. Johnson June 25, 1952 at the Reading Center Community Church, Reading, NY. He passed away September 19, 2008.
Ellen enjoyed crocheting, baking, especially cookies, crossword puzzles, word search, gardening, attending to her flowers, watching and feeding the birds and as a pastor’s wife, she was very active at her church. She was also a member of the Thousand Island Baptist Church, Clayton, NY.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, David and Cindy Johnson, Alexandria Bay, NY; three daughters and three sons-in-law, Elaine and Scott Bodah, Syracuse, NY, Jeanne and Bruce Kent, Potsdam, NY, Joanne and Raymond Chapman, Clayton, NY; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren.
Her parents, her husband, Roy, two sisters, Dorothy Rowe and Anne Cannon, and a step-sister, Priscilla Ingalls passed away previously.
Graveside Services will be in Barnes Settlement Cemetery, Redwood, NY in the spring.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church, PO Box 285, Hammond, NY 13646.
