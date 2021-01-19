Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issues travel advisory

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Heavy lake effect snow is expected in some areas, so the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel advisory.
There’s a lake effect snow warning for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office issued the travel advisory at 11 a.m.
Moderate to heavy lake effect snow is anticipated. Wind gusts as high as 35 mph along the eastern shore of Lake Ontario are expected.
The sheriff’s office says to be prepared for winter driving conditions and possible travel difficulties and to drive with caution.
