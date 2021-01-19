Kenneth G. Bodah, Sr, 76, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kenneth G. Bodah, Sr, 76, Watertown, passed away Monday January 18th, 2021 at his home with his family at his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.
Public calling hours will be Thursday, January 21st from 4 pm - 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. The funeral will be private on Friday, January 22nd at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
A complete obituary will follow.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
Virus-free. www.avast.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.