Lake effect snow starts this morning

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The day was off to a very chilly start and some places could see several inches of snow later.
Temperatures started in the teens some places and in single digits for others.
Highs will be in the low 30s.
There’s a lake effect snow warning for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
The lake effect snow will be unorganized at times, so most areas – including St. Lawrence County – will see at least some snow.
Places on the Tug Hill could see up to a foot by the time it’s over, the bulk of it falling overnight.
Snow ends Wednesday morning and the rest of the day will be partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 20s.
There’s a 60 percent chance of snow Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low 30s both days.
It will be cold for the weekend with highs in the mid-teens both days. Overnight lows will be in single digits. It will be partly sunny on Saturday and mostly sunny on Sunday.
It will be partly sunny and around 20 on Monday.
