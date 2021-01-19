Lake effect snow warning underway

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a lake effect snow warning for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties.
There’s also a winter weather advisory for southern St. Lawrence County. The Jefferson COunty Seriff’s Office has issued a travel advisory.
Most of the lake effect snow will fall on the Tug Hill Plateau. Places where it’s the most persistent could see from 7 to 14 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour will result in patchy blowing snow in open areas.
Hazardous conditions could impact Tuesday’s evening commute and the morning commute on Wednesday.
As usual, the lake effect snow will mostly fall in relatively narrow bands.
St. Lawrence County’s advisory will end at 1 a.m. Wednesday. The southern part of the county could see slippery road conditions and between 2 and 6 inches of snow.
