Marilyn K. Clark, 77, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marilyn K. Clark, 77, a longtime resident of Clark Street, passed away early Tuesday morning, January 19, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she had been admitted the previous day.
Arrangements are incomplete with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam
WILLIAM W. WILKINS
MASSENA - William W. Wilkins “Wally”, 85, of Middlebury Avenue, passed away Saturday evening, January 16, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital from complications of COVID-19.
Arrangements are incomplete with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
