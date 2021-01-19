Peter K. Dickinson, 65, of Worth

WORTH, N.Y. (WWNY) - Peter K. Dickinson, 65, Worth passed away Sunday, January 17th at the Carthage Center where he was a resident.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 24th at 1:00 pm at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am until the time of the service.
A complete obituary will follow.
Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
