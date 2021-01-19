Robert “Bobby” Gemmill, Sr., 52, formerly of Ogdensburg

KINGSTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert “Bobby” Gemmill, Sr., age 52, of Kingston, NY and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston, NY. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in the Spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Robert is survived by his two children, Robert Gemmill, Jr. of Texas and Andrew Gemmill of Ogdensburg, NY; the mother of his children, Bobbi Jo Holmes; a brother, Duane Gemmill and wife, Melissa Denner and nephew, Bradley, and a niece, Sophie, of Ogdensburg, a brother, Shawn “Scott” and Stephanie Snyder, and nieces and nephew, Brooke, Brittany and Hunter of Ogdensburg, a brother, Christopher and his wife, Anne Snyder, and nieces, Brandi, Kristen, Grace, and Jenna, of Ogdensburg, as well as a nephew, Travis Clary of Ogdensburg, NY; and several loving cousins. He is predeceased by a sister, Terri L. Nautel and her husband, Richard.
Robert was born on September 7, 1968, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Leo Reese and Arlene Woodley Snyder. He attended Ogdensburg Free Academy. Robert worked doing various odd jobs in the Ogdensburg area. Mr. Gemmill suffered a brain injury in 2006 from a four wheeling accident leaving him disabled.
Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.
