Robert “Bobby” Gemmill, Sr., 52, formerly of Ogdensburg

Robert is survived by his two children, Robert Gemmill, Jr. of Texas and Andrew Gemmill of Ogdensburg, NY; the mother of his children, Bobbi Jo Holmes; a brother, Duane Gemmill and wife, Melissa Denner and nephew, Bradley, and a niece, Sophie, of Ogdensburg, a brother, Shawn “Scott” and Stephanie Snyder, and nieces and nephew, Brooke, Brittany and Hunter of Ogdensburg, a brother, Christopher and his wife, Anne Snyder, and nieces, Brandi, Kristen, Grace, and Jenna, of Ogdensburg, as well as a nephew, Travis Clary of Ogdensburg, NY; and several loving cousins. He is predeceased by a sister, Terri L. Nautel and her husband, Richard.