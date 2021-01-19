Robert Wayne “Bobby” Davies, 88, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert Wayne “Bobby” Davies 88, of Vandressen Road, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.
A private memorial service will be held for immediate family. There are no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in the spring for family and friends. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367.
He is survived by his wife, Frannie; his children, William Davies of Lowville; Jack Simpson of Lowville; Christine Bleck of Savannah, Georgia; Robert and Rita Davies of Fulton; George and Lisa Davies of Oswego; James and Ramona Davies of Fulton; Dugan and Gail Davies of Rochester; Michael and Kelly Davies of Fulton; 25 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; a brother, George Davies of Tennessee; sisters-in-law, Deb Bidwell, Sue (Ron) Young, Lori (Bruce) Lyndaker; and a brother-in-law, Larry Ouellette. He is predeceased by two sons, Michael and Thomas Simpson; and a grandson, Jordan Davies.
Bobby was born on January 25, 1932 in Fulton, NY, a son of the late George and Mildred Taylor Davies. He graduated from Fulton High School and he served the Nasal Reserves. In 1951, he married Michaelene Wasico and they raised six children together. Michaelene passed away in 1991. Bobby was a crane operator for Operating Engineers, Syracuse, for many years, retiring is 1994. On December 16, 1994 he married Frances Ouellette in New Bremen, NY.
Bobby was a member of BPOE #1605, Lowville Lodge. He was also a life member of Carthage Rod & Gun Club and Pathfindder Fish & Game Club, Fulton. Bobby was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and trapshooting.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
