SLU students honor MLK with virtual event

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A group of St. Lawrence University students held a remote event to reflect on the life and the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.
It was put on by The Black Laurentian Initiative.
Artists, musicians, and poets expressed their experience through their work with songs and art celebrating Black lives and portraying the struggle felt by Black Americans in their fight against racism.
Reverend Shaun Whitehead, the campus chaplain, spoke about the work towards change she says is still needed in America.
“Part of that work is telling ourselves the truth, facing our truths, facing ourselves,” she said. “Only then can the healing and the unity folks are calling for be realized. As a nation, we have a hard time facing our full and real history. The denial of racism and indigenous genocide has contributed to the issues that we face today.”
SLU is holding another Zoom call discussing Dr. King Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. Details are on the college website’s Diversity and Inclusion page.
The college is also doing an MLK Service Project this week to benefit United Helpers. Details for that are also online.
