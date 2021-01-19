State police: Former north country resident located in good health

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police reported Tuesday evening that a former north country resident, last seen in Jefferson County on Sunday, has been located in good health.
Troopers were looking for 43-year-old Matthew Vargulick, who lives in Pittsford, N.Y. but grew up in the West Carthage area. Vargulick had been last seen on State Route 126 near County Route 49 (Rutland Hollow Road) on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. Troopers say he had walked away from his disabled vehicle.
Authorities are thanking those who assisted in locating Vargulick.
