Timmy Currier to resign as Massena’s mayor

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - About a month and a half after he was arrested on a drug charge, Massena’s mayor has announced his resignation.
In a release Tuesday morning, Timmy Currier said he is resigning at the end of the month. The full release is below.
“Although I know that I could continue to provide strong and capable leadership for this community, I have decided that I will resign as Mayor of Massena, effective February 1, 2021,” Currier said.
Currier was arrested December 1 when authorities allegedly found him in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine. He took a leave of absence as mayor the next day.
Currier was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and failure to comply with a police officer.
“Since the events of December 1, I have worked hard on my recovery and I remain profoundly sorry for my actions,” Currier said in the release.
“In the coming months, it is vital that I dedicate myself to my personal recovery, repair damage I’ve caused with my family, and work to regain the trust of my closest friends,” he said.
Officials said in December that officers tried to pull Currier’s vehicle over in the village of Massena, but he at first failed to comply and drove about a third of a mile.
Currier also allegedly tossed about gram of crack out of his passenger-side window before he stopped his vehicle.
He was held at gunpoint during his arrest.
Massena’s deputy mayor, Matthew LeBire, said a new mayor will be appointed by the village board, but that decision likely won’t happen before February 1.
In the meantime, LeBire will continue to hold the responsibilities of the mayor’s office.
“It’s obviously an important decision. So trustees, I’m going to encourage and I’m sure they will want to take their time to make sure they make the right decision,” he said.
Whomever the board picks as mayor, that person will be in office until the beginning of December.
A special election this fall will decide who will be mayor beginning in December 2021 into 2022 - finishing out Currier’s term. Then the usual election of a mayor goes from there.
