Watertown DBA to hold Zoom town hall on Business Improvement District

Watertown Business Improvement District
By 7 News Staff | January 19, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST - Updated January 19 at 10:46 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown Downtown Business Association is working on forming a Business Improvement District on Public Square.

DBA president Joseph Wessner explained what that means during an interview on 7 News This Morning.

The DBA is having a Zoom town hall about the idea at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20.

You can find details on the event Facebook page.

You can learn more about the DBA at publicsquare.com.

