Watertown DBA to hold Zoom town hall on Business Improvement District

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown Downtown Business Association is working on forming a Business Improvement District on Public Square.
DBA president Joseph Wessner explained what that means during an interview on 7 News This Morning.
The DBA is having a Zoom town hall about the idea at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20.
You can find details on the event Facebook page.
You can learn more about the DBA at publicsquare.com.
