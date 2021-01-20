2 accused of breaking into home, starting dispute & removing child

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two people from Norfolk allegedly forced their way into a home in Edwards on Tuesday, got into an argument with the people who live there, and took a child from the home.
State police say 22-year-old Nelson Holmes and 30-year-old Krista Bickford also assaulted someone during the argument.
Troopers say the child they allegedly took was safely located.
Holmes was charged with second-degree burglary. He was released following a virtual arraignment in Clifton town court.
Bickford was ticketed for second-degree criminal trespassing and released.
Both will appear in Edwards town court at a later date.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.