2 accused of breaking into home, starting dispute & removing child
By 7 News Staff | January 20, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST - Updated January 20 at 10:40 AM

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two people from Norfolk allegedly forced their way into a home in Edwards on Tuesday, got into an argument with the people who live there, and took a child from the home.

State police say 22-year-old Nelson Holmes and 30-year-old Krista Bickford also assaulted someone during the argument.

Troopers say the child they allegedly took was safely located.

Holmes was charged with second-degree burglary. He was released following a virtual arraignment in Clifton town court.

Bickford was ticketed for second-degree criminal trespassing and released.

Both will appear in Edwards town court at a later date.

