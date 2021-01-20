Beware of purebred puppy scams, troopers say

RAY BROOK, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police are warning people about a purebred puppy scam.
Troopers say people have been tricked into paying money for puppies that don’t exist. After payment, they’re given a nonexistent address.
Lately, those addresses have been in St. Lawrence County. Some people have been scammed out of hundreds of dollars.
Victims report that after they answer a classified ad, they’re given a photo of the breed they’re looking for. Usually, the picture is a stock photo.
Victims say they pay a deposit through a payment app and are then given the address for picking the puppy up.
Both address and puppy are fictitious, troopers say.
One red flag: all communication with the so-called breed happens by text. There is no voice or video communication.
Another red flag: purebreds are offered at heavily discounted prices.
Experts say to insist on seeing the dog in person or via video chat. They also say to do a reverse search for the image on the internet. If you find it, it could be a stock photo.
