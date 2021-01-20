Clara (Peanut) Lincoln, 83, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clara (Peanut) Lincoln, of Massena, born June 20th 1937, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2021. She is survived by her ARC Dana Street family; special appreciation is extended to the staff for caring for Clara with such love and devotion. She is also survived by a sister, Mary Powers, and nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
Clara enjoyed life. She was loving and feisty. She adored all animals, especially cats. She liked crafting, watching her favorite TV shows and movies and gardening during the summer. She was always excited to be taken out into the community to shop or for a meal and made new friends wherever she went.
Clara is predeceased by her parents, John and Frances Lincoln, and siblings, Vernon, Marjorie, Harley, Mark, Helena, Myrtle, Henry, Rose and Hilda.
A graveside service will be held in the spring. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
