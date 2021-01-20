Continue to stay indoors, Carthage officials say

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Officials in the Carthage area say Wednesday morning that residents are still being advised to shelter in their homes.
That’s because of a fire on Tannery Island that officials believe is releasing toxic fumes into the air.
Officials told 7 News Tuesday that unknown liquid chemical is burning inside the old Island Paper Company on the island, which is in the Black River between Carthage and West Carthage.
In a release Wednesday morning, Carthage Police Chief Reginald Huber says he was told by fire officials that air quality samples were being taken and the chemicals were still producing fumes as of 7 a.m.
He said because of the shelter-in-place recommendation by fire officials, people should avoid being outside for prolonged periods.
Huber said his department will relay any information it has, but cannot tell people if they should leave their homes or not.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.