Council roundup: rescue truck, EMS dispatching, new part-time judge

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s official: the city of Watertown is putting its heavy rescue truck up for auction.
Council members decided to sell the truck in a 4-1 vote Tuesday night.
The move has been opposed by the firefighters’ union and councilwoman Lisa Ruggiero.
The truck has already been taken off the road and the vehicle’s emergency rescue equipment has since been moved to other fire department vehicles.
In another 4-1 vote, council members approved a resolution regarding the fire department’s response to emergency medical service calls.
The resolution calls for Jefferson County to provide what’s called EMD for the city starting next year.
It’s a system that determines the severity of emergency medical calls and would allow the city to be more selective in what the fire department responds to.
If the county does not end up providing EMD for Watertown, the city will then decide for itself what EMS calls firefighters respond to.
Before the decision, Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman said he believes firefighters should be going on EMS calls.
“EMS is critical importance, in my belief,” he said. “If we are able to do EMD dispatching, that’s great. If not, I would still recommend that we provide that service.”
As for what the county will do, Legislature chair Scott Gray has said that it’s a city problem and the county should not be dragged into it.
However, Mayor Jeff Smith maintains the county provides EMD services to other municipalities and says Watertown should be no different.
Also Tuesday night, council members voted unanimously to appoint Eric Swartz to fill the city’s vacant part-time judge seat.
Swartz has been serving as one of two Town of Watertown judges.
He’ll now serve a six-year term as city judge that ends in December of 2026.
