Funeral service held for longtime WWNY friend and colleague Jeff Shannon

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wednesday afternoon, our friend and colleague Jeff Shannon was laid to rest.
Last week, Jeff passed away due to complications of COVID-19.
His funeral was held at the Immaculate Conception Church of Brownville, with friends and loved ones near.
To avoid a large gathering, Channel 7 streamed the services live on our website and Facebook.
You can watch the recording below.
We thank everyone who has offered condolences and we continue to keep Jeff’s wife, Donna, and his two children, Jordan and Brittany, in our thoughts.
He is dearly missed.
