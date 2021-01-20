SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - James L. Bennett, 73, Sackets Harbor, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021.
James was born in Watertown on February 10, 1947, son of Charles Henry and Josephine Mae (Jones) Bennett and he attended Watertown schools. He entered the US Army on March 18, 1968. He received the National defense Service, Vietnam Service, Vietnam Campaign, and Army Commendation Medals. James was honorably discharged from active duty on October 27, 1969 and from the Reserves on May 2, 1993.
On January 5, 1974 he married Kathryn A. Ransome at Holy Family Church with Rev. Steven Gratto officiating. Mrs. Bennett died May 18, 2013.
He was a heavy equipment mechanic for over 45 years on Ft. Drum. James was a member of the Brownville American Legion. He enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles, fishing, camping, and music.
He is survived by his four children, Christine M. Feisthamel and husband Robert, Beaufort, SC, Jaci L. Barnett, Sackets Harbor, Robert C. Bennett, Sackets Harbor, and Kellie-Jo Bennett and life partner Robert A. Palmer, Watertown; four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; 3 brothers, Chris and wife Kim, Dexter, Charles, Watertown, and Michael, ME; four sisters, Marianne Pier, WA, Lillian Kresge, CO, and Christine Myers and Suzanne Bennett, both of Syracuse; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his parents, James was predeceased by five half brothers, Howard and Carl Busler, and Earl, Dick, and Robert Gardner and two half sisters, Cora Busler Ingham and Betty Jean Gardner.
Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Tuesday, January 26, from 2 - 4 PM. The funeral service will be at his family’s convenience. Masks and social distancing are required for attendance to all services. In lieu of flowers donations in James’ name may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 3707 7th Ave., Suite 1802, NY, NY 10001. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
