Kenneth G. Bodah, Sr. 76, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kenneth G. Bodah, Sr. 76, Watertown, passed away January 18, 2021, at his home with his family at his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.
The funeral will be 11 am Friday, January 22nd, 2021 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday, January 21st from 4 pm – 7 pm at the funeral home.
Ken was born on September 12, 1944 in Watertown NY to Merton Sr. and Margaret (Parent) Bodah. He attended Watertown schools and worked at Mercy Hospital until his retirement.
He especially enjoyed Christmas, holidays, dancing, and time spent with family and friends.
Surviving Ken is his wife of 57 years Dora Mae. Two sons, Kenneth Jr. (Beth) and Travis. Three daughters, Corina (Darren) Freeman, Heather (Michael) Dennis and Ashley Bodah, grandchildren, great grandchildren, more friends than he could count and his beloved pets, Jax, Oscar, Karen & Esther.
He was predeceased by his parents Merton Sr. and Margaret Bodah, a brother Merton Jr. and his beloved son Aaron and granddaughters, Merissa, Alexa, Erin, and Skylar.
The Bodah family would like to thank Hospice for their compassion and attentive care of their father. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.reedbenoit.com.
