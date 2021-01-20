Margaret “Peggy” Smith Joslyn, 86, of Glenfield

Peggy was born January 8, 1935 in Muskegon, MI to Percy Smith and Bessie Hansel Smith. Peggy grew up in a loving home with her parents and brother, David, with life centered around church. Moving to Syracuse as a teenager, Peggy graduated from Nottingham High School and met the love of her life, Paul Joslyn. Their wedding began 65 years of loving commitment to each other and service to others through the church and community. As the pastor’s wife, Peggy faithfully served with her husband at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Glenville, Zion Lutheran Church, New Hartford and Forest Presbyterian Church, Lyons Falls.