Marilyn Kay Clark, 77, of Parishville

Marilyn was born on October 30, 1943 in Houston, Texas, the daughter of the late Ernest Richard and Mary Evelyn (Carroll) Allen. She was raised and lived in Texas until she met her future husband, John E. “Joe” Clark, while he was stationed in Texas. They married on July 27, 1962 at the First Baptist Church in Terrell, Texas. After their marriage they moved to Parishville, where went to high school graduating in 1964. Joe predeceased her on September 11, 1992.