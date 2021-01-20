Marilyn Kay Clark, 77, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marilyn Kay Clark, 77, a longtime resident of Clark Street, passed away early Tuesday morning, January 19, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a period of failing health.
Marilyn was born on October 30, 1943 in Houston, Texas, the daughter of the late Ernest Richard and Mary Evelyn (Carroll) Allen. She was raised and lived in Texas until she met her future husband, John E. “Joe” Clark, while he was stationed in Texas. They married on July 27, 1962 at the First Baptist Church in Terrell, Texas. After their marriage they moved to Parishville, where went to high school graduating in 1964. Joe predeceased her on September 11, 1992.
Marilyn was a dedicated mother and homemaker raising her family in Parishville. She also volunteered at the Parishville-Hopkinton High School, Potsdam Co-Op and the Parishville Library for many years. She had a deep and abiding faith, actively belonging to the Parishville First Baptist Church. She loved to read – especially the Bible, cooking and baking for others, crocheting, needlework, and her flower gardens were also favorite pastimes for her.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Melinda and Joe Carbone of Raymondville; Tamara “Tammy” Tarbell of Liverpool; Brenda and Kevin Hanson of Hopkinton; and Donna and Daniel Lazarek of West Winfield, New York; her grandchildren, Michael, Ryan, Kailyn, Connor, Kristin, Thomas, David Jr., Alyssa, Joseph, Andrew, Kevin, Alex, and Nathan; several great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, David Tarbell; her sister, Carolyn McDaniel; and her brother, Ernest Ricard “Ricky” Allen, III.
Friends may call at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam on Saturday 11-1:00 PM. Due to current health restrictions, her funeral service will be held privately with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Parishville.
Visitation will be occupancy controlled with those attending required to observe social distancing and wear face coverings. Please note that if occupancy limitations are exceeded, those waiting may have to wait outside until occupancy has been reduced.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Parishville First Baptist Church or the Parishville Fire Department Rescue Squad.
