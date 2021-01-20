Maybe some sun by afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lingering lake effect snow will end this morning and we could see some sun in the afternoon.
Highs will be in the low 20s under mostly cloudy skies.
Light lake effect snow starts up overnight and could leave about half an inch by early Thursday morning.
Lake effect snow will be off and on Thursday and could leave about 3 inches. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
The lake effect gets heavier over Thursday night, focusing mainly on the Tug Hill Plateau.
Lake effect snow could continue throughout Friday. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 20s.
No snow is expected for the weekend. It will be partly sunny on Saturday and mostly sunny on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-teens both days.
It will be partly sunny and in the low 20s on Monday and Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.