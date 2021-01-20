Mel’s Sports History: JCC basketball, 1995

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Williams name was a big part of Jefferson Community College men’s basketball for a long time.
Bob Williams Sr. was a long-time coach of the Cannoneers. Bob Williams Jr. took over for his father for the 1995-96 season.
Bob Jr. was at the Coffeen Street campus for two years. In his second year at JCC, he guided the Cannoneers to their first-ever Region 3 championship and was runner-up in the National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament.
He then left for Glenville State in West Virginia.
We take you back to 1995, when Bob Williams Jr. took over the program at Jefferson
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.