NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rocky D. Jackson, 62, of Norfolk died on Monday, January 11, 2021 at his home where he was under the care of family and Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley.
Rocky was born October 29, 1958 in Alaska, a son of Francella (Holbrook) Jackson. Rocky enjoyed camping, fishing, drinking and four/twenty.
He is survived by his wife, Cyndee Jackson; three children, Tory, Rocky Jr. (Brittany); Charles (Holly); Five grandchildren; two nieces, three brothers, a sister, five sister-in-law’s, four brother-in-law’s and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no formal services. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mr. Rocky D. Jackson are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
