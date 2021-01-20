Search on Black Lake halted due to temperatures

BLACK LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Teams have temporarily halted their search on Black Lake.
Divers have been looking for 37 year old David Redmond, who was last seen on a snowmobile Friday night. Emergency crews say the temperatures are too cold, ice keeps forming on the open water, and they’ll now have to wait until thicker ice forms.
That’ll allow crews to then go on the ice, cut holes and use sonar to try to find Redmond.
“We’re having to break away a lot of ice. As soon as we break it away an hour later it’s reformed. With the cold and the ice we’re really battling the elements,” said St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe.
“So at the time right now we’ve made the decision to call off the search until we get more solid ice. So we can come back and drill some holes and put some sonars in the holes and see if we can pinpoint a location,” said Matthew Denner: St. Lawrence County Emergency Services director.
Redmond’s daughter, 13 year old Larissa, was on the same snowmobile. Her body was recovered Tuesday in Black Lake.
